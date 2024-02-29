Pakistan’s parliament to elect new prime minister on March 3

Pakistan's parliament is set to elect the country's new prime minister for a five-year term on March 3, according to the schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat on Thursday.

The nomination papers for the prime minister's election will be received on Saturday, while the polling will be held on Sunday at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

A coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister and the head of the PML-N, as its candidate for the coveted post for a second term.

Whereas, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of the jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has pitched its chief organizer Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the coveted post.

A candidate needs 169 votes in the 336-member parliament to be elected the premier.

The PML-N and its allies, including the center-left Pakistan People's Party, claim to have enjoyed the support of over 200 lawmakers.

Although independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's PTI won the most MPs with 93 in the Feb. 8 elections, the party could not form a coalition with other parties to reach a simple majority.

The maiden session of the newly elected National Assembly opened on Thursday to administer oaths to lawmakers.