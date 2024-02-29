Greece mulls transferring 32 howitzers to Ukraine

Greece considers transferring to Ukraine 32 World War II-era howitzers, which are not in active use, local media reported on Thursday.

The Greek parliament's special standing committee on armament programs and contacts is expected to discuss the transfer of the M101A1 model 105mm howitzers on Thursday, according to the In.gr news outlet.

It said that the Czech Republic would acquire the howitzers as part of an intergovernmental deal worth €1.95 million ($2.11 million) with Greece and then send it to Ukraine.