Pope Francis visits Rome hospital for diagnostic tests

Pope Francis, who has been suffering from flu symptoms, on Wednesday visited a Rome hospital on Tiber Island following the General Audience to undergo some diagnostic tests.

Citing a statement released by the Holy See Press Office, Vatican News reported that Francis returned to the Vatican after his tests in the Gemelli Hospital.

The pontiff also couldn't read the catechesis during the General Audience due to cold and asked one of his collaborators to read for him, the report said.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Francis will not delay and receive German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz in audience on Saturday as planned.



