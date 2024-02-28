Israel to lose international support if aggression continues: Biden

US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Tuesday that Israel will lose international support if it continues its aggression in Gaza.

"Israel has had the overwhelming support of the vast majority of nations. If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have, and (National Security Minister Itamar) Ben-Gvir and others, they're going to lose support from around the world, and that is not in Israel's interest," Biden said in a live interview on NBC.

Biden also asserted that the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will provide a chance for a temporary cease-fire.

"There's been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out," he said.

"That gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move in," Biden further underlined, adding that "Saudi Arabia is ready to recognize Israel" if hostilities cease.

"The bottom line is that the only way Israel will survive in the end - and I've been criticized for saying that you don't have to be Jewish to be a Zionist. I'm a Zionist - but here's the thing: they also need to take advantage of the invitations for peace and security to the Israelis as well as to the Palestinians, which Hamas is taking advantage of," Biden said.