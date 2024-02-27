 Contact Us
Ukraine says it downed multiple Russian drones, missiles

Published February 27,2024
Ukraine on Tuesday said that it downed multiple Russian drones and missiles overnight over various regions.

According to a Ukrainian Air Force statement, the air defense destroyed two Kh-59 missiles and 11 attack drones over the Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.

The statement further said that a total of 13 attack drones, four Kh-59 missile, a Kh-31P missile and an unspecified amount of ballistic missiles were launched by Russia from Voronezh, Krasnodar and Kursk regions, as well as the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims, and the fate of the drones and missiles not downed have not been specified.