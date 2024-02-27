Ukraine says it downed multiple Russian drones, missiles

Ukraine on Tuesday said that it downed multiple Russian drones and missiles overnight over various regions.

According to a Ukrainian Air Force statement, the air defense destroyed two Kh-59 missiles and 11 attack drones over the Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad regions.

The statement further said that a total of 13 attack drones, four Kh-59 missile, a Kh-31P missile and an unspecified amount of ballistic missiles were launched by Russia from Voronezh, Krasnodar and Kursk regions, as well as the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims, and the fate of the drones and missiles not downed have not been specified.