'No plans for NATO combat troops' in Ukraine: official

NATO has no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine, an alliance official said Tuesday, after French President Emmanuel Macron said the idea could not be ruled out.

"NATO and allies are providing unprecedented military support to Ukraine," said the NATO official. "But there are no plans for NATO combat troops on the ground in Ukraine."

"According to international law, Ukraine has the right to self-defence, and we have the right to support them," the official added. "That is what NATO allies are doing and will continue to do."

Macron triggered a shockwave in Europe by refusing to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion.

The French leader had hosted a conference of European leaders on Monday, seeking to rally greater support for Kyiv, which faces increasing battlefield challenges and dwindling munition stocks.







