France says Western troops in Ukraine possible without breaching 'belligerence threshold'

Western countries could deploy troops to Ukraine without breaching any "belligerence threshold", French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Tuesday.

Western nations could engage in demining, arms production and operations in the cyber field "on Ukrainian soil... without breaching any belligerence threshold," Sejourne said, after President Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out the dispatch of Western ground troops to Ukraine.