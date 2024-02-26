Putin congratulates Turkish President Erdoğan on his 70th birthday

In a Monday phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan got birthday wishes from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the country's Communications Directorate said.

Putin congratulated Erdoğan on his 70th birthday, said the directorate, and also thanked Erdoğan for his contributions to the development of friendly Turkish-Russian relations, the directorate said on X.

In separate phone calls, Erdoğan also got birthday wishes from Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they also thanked him for his efforts for the development and defense of the rights of Turkic peoples.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also wished Erdoğan a happy birthday in a phone call.





















