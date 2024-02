Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 leaders on Saturday that Ukraine was counting on them to deliver timely military aid to help thwart Russian attacks.

Speaking to the G7 on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, Zelensky said: "You know very well all we need to keep our sky protected, to strengthen our military on the land, and you know all we need to sustain and continue our success in the sea. And you know perfectly well that we need all this in time, and we count on you."