Türkiye to continue efforts for ‘just, lasting solution’ based on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

Türkiye will continue its efforts for a "just and lasting solution" based on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Türkiye's efforts for a just and lasting solution based on Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity will continue," said a ministry on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

"As the war in Ukraine leaves its second year behind, the devastating impact of the conflict on Ukraine is growing, and its negative regional and global consequences are deepening," it said.

"The conditions conducive to revitalization of the diplomatic process will eventually emerge. With this understanding, we offer constructive input to both sides," the statement added.













