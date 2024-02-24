Russia claims shooting down 2 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that two MiG-29 fighter jets of Ukraine were shot down in the Donetsk region using air defense systems last night.

The ministry said in a statement that separately, a JDAM aviation bomb and two HIMARS rockets produced in the US were intercepted.

Kyiv launched a massive drone attack on four settlements, and its 92 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, it noted.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.