Erdoğan: UN, West just watching Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the United Nations for its inaction regarding Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza strip, highlighting that for 140 days, the West has been passive observers.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published February 24,2024

