Erdoğan: UN, West just watching Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the United Nations for its inaction regarding Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza strip, highlighting that for 140 days, the West has been passive observers.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the United Nations, stating that the West has been merely observing Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza for 140 days, with even the Security Council failing to call for an immediate cease-fire.