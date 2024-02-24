Australia imposes further sanctions on Russians over Ukraine war

Australia on Saturday imposed further sanctions on 37 entities and travel bans on 55 Russians on the second anniversary of the Ukraine-Russia war.

In a joint statement with Australia's Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts, top diplomat Penny Wong said her country stands with Ukraine, urging Moscow to immediately end this war.

"We have also sanctioned targets in Russia's defence, energy, media, and minerals sectors, as well as targets involved in Russia's procurement networks in Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. These sanctions reflect the Australian government's position that those supporting Russia's illegal war will face consequences," said Wong.

Under the new sanctions, Canberra targeted those involved in Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children from regions under temporary Russian control.

"This follows the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for the war crime of unlawful deportation," said the foreign minister.

Over the last two years, Australia imposed more than 1,200 sanctions against Moscow in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

"Today and every day, Australia stands with Ukraine and its people," Wong concluded.







