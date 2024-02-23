Russia calls 13th EU sanctions package over Ukraine war ‘illegal’

Russia on Friday called the 13th sanctions package adopted by the EU earlier in the day "illegal," claiming it "undermines the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council."

"The European Union continues its fruitless attempts to put pressure on Russia through unilateral restrictive measures … We consider such actions of the EU illegal, undermining the international legal prerogatives of the UN Security Council," said a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The statement said that the Russian side, in response to these "unfriendly actions," significantly expanded its list of representatives of European institutions and EU member states who are prohibited from entering the country.

These representatives include ones responsible for providing military assistance to Ukraine, as well as those involved in the prosecution of Russian officials and the creation of a tribunal against the Russian leadership, it said.

It also includes representatives of the Council of Europe and members of the parliamentary assemblies of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe who "systematically make aggressive statements against Russia," it also said.

It added that any "unfriendly actions" by Western countries will continue to receive a "timely and adequate response."

Earlier on Friday, the EU adopted its 13th package of sanctions against Russia over Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine, which is set to enter its third year on Saturday.