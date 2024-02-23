News World Navalny spokeswoman: Russian officials blocking proper burial

According to the spokeswoman for Alexei Navalny, a Russian official is pressuring his mother to forgo a public farewell and instead consent to an immediate burial. If she does not comply, it is likely that the late dissident will be interred in the prison camp where he passed away. This news was revealed on Friday.

DPA WORLD Published February 23,2024 Subscribe

"She refused to negotiate with the Investigative Committee, as it is not authorized to decide how and where her son should be buried," Kira Yarmysh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Lyudmila Navalnaya has been adamant that authorities comply with the law, according to which investigators are obliged to hand over the body within two days of establishing the cause of death.



The mother of the major Kremlin opponent, who died in the Siberian prison camp last week aged 47, only gained access to his body on Thursday after days of waiting.



Navalny's mother is demanding a "funeral and memorial service in accordance with normal practice," Yarmysh added.



Western leaders including US President Joe Biden have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death after years of what they say was unwarranted jail time.



Russia holds a presidential election next month where Putin is expected to win easily.









