TÜRKIYE HOPES FOR DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION TO UKRAINE WAR, FOREIGN MINISTER FIDAN TELLS RUSSIAS LAVROV

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Brazil to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine.

On the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Fidan told Lavrov that Türkiye hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian war with the participation of all parties.

Fidan also said Türkiye supports all initiatives aimed at preserving regional stability and prosperity, according to the Turkish diplomatic sources.

During the meeting, high-level visits were planned for the upcoming period, and bilateral and regional developments were discussed

The ministers also exchanged views on the "dire humanitarian situation" in the Gaza Strip and steps that can be taken, the sources added.