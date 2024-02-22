BIDEN CALLS RUSSIAS PUTIN A CRAZY SOB DURING FUNDRAISING CAMPAIGN

US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "a crazy SOB" on Wednesday at a fundraising event in California for his reelection campaign.

He was speaking about climate change at the gathering in San Francisco.

"This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," said Biden, using an acronym for "son of a bitch."

Last Friday, Biden laid the blame for Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death squarely on Putin, saying it was "proof" of the Russian president's "brutality."

The Russian penitentiary service said on Friday that Navalny, 47, died in a prison colony while serving his sentence.

It was not the first time Biden used the term. In January 2022, he was caught on microphone while calling a Fox News reporter a "stupid son of a bitch" after he asked the president a question about inflation.











