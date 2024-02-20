Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Israeli ship, ‘sensitive’ sites in Eilat

Yemen's Houthi group claimed Tuesday to have attacked an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden and "sensitive" sites in southern Israel.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said his group's naval forces carried out drone attacks against "sensitive" sites in Eilat in southern Israel.

Houthi forces also targeted the Israeli MSC SILVER ship in the Gulf of Aden with "appropriate naval missiles,'' he added.

The spokesman said his group also attacked with drones several "hostile" US warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf.

There was no comment yet from Israel or the US on the Houthi claim.

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With tensions escalating due to the joint strikes of the US and UK against Houthi targets in Yemen, the group declared that it considered all American and British ships legitimate military targets.