US TO ANNOUNCE MAJOR SANCTIONS PACKAGE FOR RUSSIA OVER NAVALNYS DEATH, WAR IN UKRAINE

US to announce 'major sanctions package' for Russia over Navalny's death, war in Ukraine

The US will announce "a major sanctions package" against Russia on Friday over the death of Russian government critic Alexy Navalny and the war in Ukraine, set to mark its second anniversary on Saturday, said the White House on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters through a webinar, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government are responsible for Navalny's death.

"We will be announcing a major sanctions package on Friday of this week to hold Russia accountable for what happened to Mr. Navalny, and quite frankly for all its actions over the course of this vicious and brutal war that has now raged on for two years," said Kirby.

He also reiterated the call for the US Congress to pass a bill to help Ukraine fight off the Russian-led war.

"One of the most powerful things that we can do right now to stand up to Vladimir Putin, of course, is to pass the bipartisan national security supplemental bill and support Ukraine as they continue to fight bravely in defense of their country," he added.

The Russian penitentiary service announced on Friday that the 47-year-old opposition figure died in a prison colony while serving a 19-year sentence for extremism.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Moscow after being treated for poisoning in a Berlin hospital. Western countries and Navalny himself blamed Russia for the poisoning, a claim the Kremlin denies.

In August 2021, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism and other crimes. He was already serving an 11-year sentence for fraud.













