Zelensky says situation 'extremely difficult' in parts of front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said his troops were facing complicated situations along some of the sprawling front line, with delays in Western military aid impacting the fighting.

"The situation is extremely difficult in several parts of the front line, where Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves. They are taking advantage of the delays in helping Ukraine," Zelensky said, adding his country faced artillery shortages and needed frontline air defence as well as longer-range weapons.







