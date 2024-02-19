Ukraine’s president visits front-line positions in eastern Kharkiv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday visited front-line positions in the country's eastern Kharkiv region.

"In the Kharkiv region today. Battalion command post of the 14th Mechanized Brigade 'Prince Roman the Great,' which is defending Kupyansk," he said in a statement on X.

A statement from the Ukrainian presidency said that Zelenskyy was briefed by the brigade's commander on the operational situation on the front line.

The president also spoke with soldiers and presented them with awards.

The supply of equipment, ammunition and other urgent needs were also discussed during the meeting.

"The brigade commander also told the President about the experience of using various types of drones in the area of responsibility and about the peculiarities of combating enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) with electronic warfare systems," the statement said.

Last week, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov made a similar visit to front-line positions near Kupiansk.













