Norway set to serve as go-between for Palestinian Authority getting revenues from Israel

Norway said under a new deal, it will act as a go-between to enable the Palestinian Authority to get revenues collected by Israel on its behalf.

On Monday, the Scandinavian government said after the clashes starting last Oct. 7 with an attack by Hamas, the situation between the parties has been "deadlocked."

Norway's temporary scheme will play a "crucial role" in preventing the Palestinian Authority from collapsing financially, the statement said.

Jonas Gahr Store, the Norwegian prime minister, said in a statement: "With our assistance to this solution, the Palestinian Authority will be able to pay salaries, thus making it possible to continue to provide essential services to the Palestinian population, keep schools open, and ensure that health workers are paid."

The government underlined that the Palestinian Authority's economic position has grown even more precarious since October.

"There have been reports of an imminent financial collapse," it added.

The statement highlighted that one of the reasons for this problem is that Israel has withheld some of the clearance revenues it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

"The Palestinian Authority has refused to accept all transfers unless Israel changes its decision. The impasse has gone on for several months," it noted.

Espen Barth Eide, the Norwegian foreign minister, also said Norway worked closely with parties and together they agreed on a temporary solution in which Norway will serve as an intermediary for holding portions of the clearance revenues taxes that Israel has withheld.

Under the deal, "the portion of the revenues that Israel will transfer to Norway will remain in a Norwegian account until the parties agree whether Norway may release the funds to the Palestinian Authority."