EU launches naval escort and protection operation in Red Sea against Yemeni attacks

Seeking to counter a series of attacks on sea lanes by Yemeni Houthis, the European Union on Monday launched a new naval escort and protection operation in the Red Sea, according to a statement.

"Operation ASPIDES will ensure an EU naval presence in the area where numerous Houthi attacks have targeted international commercial vessels since October 2023," an EU Council statement read.

The EU and its "like-minded" international partners will work to ensure "freedom of navigation, especially for merchant and commercial vessels."

The defensive operation seeks to accompany vessels and protect them "against possible multi-domain attacks at sea."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell had announced the mission late last month.

The Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels in the Red Sea, particularly those bound for Israel, since last fall. They say the attacks aim to pressure Israel to halt its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

That prompted the US and UK to launch retaliatory airstrikes against targets inside Yemen.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.









