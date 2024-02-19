Biden mulls fresh sanctions on Russia following Navalny death

US President Joe Biden could hit Russia with more sanctions following the death of opposition dissident Alexei Navalny.



"We already have sanctions, but we are considering additional sanctions, yes," Biden told reporters.



A few days earlier, Biden had blamed Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for the death of Navalny in a Siberian prison camp on Friday. The US has already hit Russia with several rounds of sanctions for its two-year war on Ukraine.



With a view to the billions of dollars in Ukraine aid which is being held up by Republicans in the US Congress, the Democrat said he did not know whether Navalny's death would make a difference.



"I hope so, but I'm not sure," added Biden.



The behaviour of Republican members of the House of Representatives in blocking the Ukraine package was "shocking," Biden added. He said they were running away from the threat posed by Russia and obligations to NATO.



Biden added he would be open to meeting the House Republican Speaker Mike Johnson to try to solve the logjam.



