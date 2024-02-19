2-state solution universal consensus to settle Palestinian question: China

A two-state solution is the universal consensus of the international community to settle the Palestinian question, said China on Monday, dismissing Israel's "declaratory decision" to reject any recognition of Palestinian statehood by the UN or other countries.

"Implementing the two-State solution is the only way to end the cycle of conflict between Palestine and Israel," said Mao Ning, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry, while answering questions from Anadolu.

"China stands ready to work with all parties to hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible, formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap for the implementation of the two-State solution and support Palestine and Israel in resuming peace talks soon for the ultimate peaceful coexistence between the two states of Palestine and Israel," Mao explained.

The ministry spokeswoman was reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that Tel Aviv will not accept an international mandate for a permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, according to a transcript of her news conference held in Beijing.

On a second question by Anadolu regarding impending military operation by Israel in Rafah city of Gaza, Mao said China was "closely watching the developments" in the city.

"We oppose and condemn acts against civilians and international law," she said.

"We call on Israel to stop military operations as soon as possible, do everything possible to avoid casualties among innocent civilians and prevent a more devastating humanitarian disaster in Rafah," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman.

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has risen to 29,092, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Monday. 69,028 others were also injured in the ongoing onslaught.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas in October, in which nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Mao also said China would take part in the public hearings of the ICJ to have an in-depth elaboration on Beijing's policy propositions on the question of Palestine.

Beijing will state China's positions on relevant international law issues regarding the right to self-determination, international humanitarian law, international human rights law and State responsibility, she said.

The spokeswoman said China will express its "firm support for the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights and interests."

"China stands ready to work with the rest of the international community to continue making positive contribution to an early settlement of the Palestinian question and the realization of lasting peace and stability in the Middle East," she added.













