 Contact Us
News World Netanyahu to formalize Israel's opposition to 'unilateral' imposition of Palestinian state

Netanyahu to formalize Israel's opposition to 'unilateral' imposition of Palestinian state

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his government will vote on a "declaratory decision" regarding their stance against any unilateral imposition of Palestinian statehood.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 18,2024
Subscribe
NETANYAHU TO FORMALIZE ISRAELS OPPOSITION TO UNILATERAL IMPOSITION OF PALESTINIAN STATE

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday his government would vote on a "declaratory decision" regarding Israel's opposition to any unilateral imposition of Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that the move comes after "recent talk in the international community about an attempt to unilaterally impose on Israel a Palestinian state."

The formal statement, he said, would reflect that, "Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent arrangement with the Palestinians. Such an arrangement can only be reached in direct negotiations between the sides, without preconditions."