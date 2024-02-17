UK urges China to use its leverage on Iran to 'pressure the Houthis over their actions in the Red Sea'

Britain urged China on Friday to "use its influence on Iran to pressure the Houthis over their actions in the Red Sea," during a meeting in Germany of top foreign policy officials, according to a statement.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference where they "agreed that the UK and China should continue engagement across a range of areas important to the UK national interest."

The foreign ministers agreed that the two countries "should continue engagement across a range of areas," including trade links; building on existing cultural ties and links, and working together to tackle climate change.

Cameron "stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine threatens the rules based international system, which is designed to keep us all safe."

The British foreign secretary raised other issues, including "human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong."