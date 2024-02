Some Ukrainian troops were captured by Russia during their withdrawal from the town of Avdiivka, Ukrainian Brigadier-General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi said on Saturday.

"At the final stage of the (withdrawal) operation, under the pressure of the overwhelming enemy forces, a certain number of Ukrainian servicemen were captured," Tarnavskyi wrote on Telegram.

He said Ukrainian troops had now moved to the second line of defences near Avdiivka.