Russia says it hit Ukrainian airfields, targeting aircraft, munitions

Russia's Defense Ministry said Saturday that it hit several Ukrainian military airfields, targeting aircraft, bombs, and depots with ammunition.

"Aircraft and aviation equipment at military airfields, warehouses of aviation bombs and missiles, temporary locations of foreign mercenaries and Ukraine's special operations forces were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine, for its part, launched 33 drone attacks in different parts of Russia, targeting energy infrastructure.

A drone was shot down during an attempted attack on the Kursk nuclear power plant, another drone damaged a gas pipeline in the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said the Russian ministry.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022. As it approaches its third year, the prospects for the conflict's conclusion remain unclear.













