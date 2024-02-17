EU foreign policy chief, UN head discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza, Ukraine war

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the Israeli attacks on Gaza and the war in Ukraine on Friday.

During a meeting in Munich, Germany, Borrell thanked Guterres for the vital work of UNRWA and paid homage to the 153 people killed in its service.

He also highlighted the importance of continuing to fund UNRWA owing to the irreplaceable services it provides for the Palestinians in Gaza and the wider region, said a statement by the European Union External Action Service (EEAS).

"High Representative Borrell stressed the need for increased EU cooperation with the UN, in the path towards a two-state solution," it added.

Borrell and Guterres also discussed the situation in Ukraine as Russia continues its war of aggression against the country, the statement added.