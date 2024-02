Blinken: 'Extraordinary' opportunity for Israel to be integrated into the Middle East

There is an "extraordinary opportunity" in the months ahead for Israel to be integrated into the Middle East as Arab countries are willing to normalize ties with the country, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday.

Speaking at a panel at the Munich Security Conference, Blinken also highlighted the "urgent" imperative to proceed with a Palestinian state that would also ensure the security of Israel.