Zelensky to meet Scholz in Berlin before travelling on to Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as he makes his second official visit to Germany since the full-scale Russian invasion began.



Scholz and Zelensky are expected to sign a long-term security agreement.



Zelensky will also meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin before travelling on to Paris where he is to meet President Emmanuel Macron.



The two leaders are also expected to sign a bilateral security accord. The agreements relate to a decision taken by NATO heads of state and government at their summit in Vilnius in July.



Britain kicked off the process with a 10-year agreement and other NATO members are expected to follow.



The agreement between the UK and Ukraine stipulates that London will support Ukraine now and also in any future conflicts with Russia. The deal involves rapid and long-term military assistance but does not call for the deployment of British soldiers.



On Saturday, Zelensky is scheduled to address the Munich Security Conference, where he will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including US Vice President Kamala Harris.



The Ukrainian president opened the key international security conference last year with a video address.



This year he will attend in person for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine almost two years ago.



In May last year, Zelensky paid his first visit to Germany since the war began.



He also paid a brief visit to US forces stationed in Wiesbaden in December during a trip through European countries.



