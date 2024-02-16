Zelensky arrives in Berlin to discuss security deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in Berlin for only his third visit to Germany since Russia's all-out invasion of his country nearly two years ago.



Zelensky was welcomed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz in front of the Chancellery building, where the two leaders shook hands and briefly posed for photographers.



Zelensky was expected to sign bilateral security agreements with Germany and France on Friday. Following his meeting in Berlin, Zelensky was due to travel on to Paris.



Zelensky will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday to rally Western political and defence leaders for more military support.



"I am starting two important days. Meetings with partners in Germany and France, new agreements, and the Munich Security Conference," he wrote on X, previously Twitter.



He said he was working towards a "new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities."



