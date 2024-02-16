US VP Harris says NATO 'central to our approach to global security'

US Vice President Kamala Harris championed the NATO alliance as "central to our approach to global security" in a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.



Harris denounced others who would question the United States commitment to NATO or retreat into isolationism, a clear attack on former US president Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the alliance.



"NATO was founded on a very simple premise that an attack on one is an attack on all," Harris said, seeking to reaffirm US commitment to the alliance and noting that NATO allies aided the United States after the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.



"Before the president and I took office, some questioned the usefulness of NATO, suggested it was 'obsolete,'" Harris said. "Some in my country also questioned the value of our commitment to NATO's collective defence and called for the withdrawal of US troops from Germany.



"Now, thanks to the leadership of the United States, NATO is stronger, larger, more unified and more effective than ever before."



Harris also noted that European NATO countries "are stepping up" and have increased spending on defence since the Biden administration took office.



"When America has isolated herself, threats have only grown," Harris said. "We must stand in defence of international rules and norms and we must stand with our allies."











