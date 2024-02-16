UKS CAMERON SAYS PUTIN SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR NAVALNYS DEATH

UK's Cameron says Putin should be held accountable for Navalny's death

British foreign minister David Cameron said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be held accountable for the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"We should hold Putin accountable for this," Cameron said, speaking to reporters in Munich where he is attending a security conference.

Asked if there should be consequences for Russia as a result of Navalny's death, he said: "There should be consequences, because there's no doubt in my mind, this man was a brave fighter against corruption, for justice for democracy.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also paid tribute to Navalny, calling him "the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy."

Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, collapsed and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a long jail term, the Russian prison service said.