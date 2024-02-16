Türkiye to act together with Egypt against forced displacement of Gazans: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday that Türkiye will act together with Egypt against the forced displacement of Gazans from their own lands.

"Israel is forcing people of Gaza to surrender through hunger, our goal is to achieve an immediate cease-fire and ensure uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza," Erdoğan said.

Calling his recent visits to the UAE and Egypt "very successful," he stressed the need to "close ranks" to stop bloodshed in Gaza.

In order to make Türkiye's Century to be the "century of peace," there is no choice but to improve relations with "our friendly and brotherly countries," the president added.













