THERE IS ALMOST NO HOPE THAT NAVALNY IS ALIVE -NAVALNYS SPOKESWOMAN

There is 'almost no hope' that Navalny is alive -Navalny's spokeswoman

There is "almost no hope" that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is alive, Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Friday during a live Youtube broadcast.

Prison authorities said earlier that President Vladimir Putin's most formidable domestic opponent fell unconscious and died after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence.

Navalny's wife, Yulia, told the Munich Security Conference she could not be sure her husband was dead because "Putin and his government... lie incessantly".







