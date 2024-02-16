Russia operations in Ukraine have probably cost up to $211 billion-US official

Russia has probably spent up to $211 billion in equipping, deploying and maintaining its operations in Ukraine and Moscow and has lost more than $10 billion in canceled or postponed arms sales, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.

The official, who was briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said the war had cost Russia an expected $1.3 trillion in previously anticipated economic growth through 2026.

About 315,000 Russian troops had either been killed or injured so far, the official added.







