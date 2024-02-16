North Korea slams U.S. human rights envoy

North Korea slammed the U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights issues Thursday with harshly worded insults, saying she is yet another tool to interfere in the internal affairs of nation states.

Reacting to her Asia visit, Pyongyang said that "by doing so, Julie Turner has proved herself to be number one in implementing the current U.S. administration's illegal policy hostile to the DPRK," state media reported.

The DPRK, or Democratic People's Republic of Korea, is the official name of North Korea.

According to the U.S. State Department, Turner is on an official trip to Japan and South Korea until Feb. 22.

The trip marks the 10th anniversary of the final release of the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) on human rights in North Korea.

Turner was scheduled to meet with government representatives in Tokyo and Seoul as well as North Korean defectors.

Reacting to Turner's past statements, the Korea Association for Human Rights Studies said in Pyongyang: "Such rubbish let out by her…is nothing but (bulls**t) by a human rights strangler and apostle of aggression embodying the chronic evil habit of the US (which is) accustomed to meddle in the internal affairs of sovereign states and speak ill of them."

It said the "human rights conspiratorial racket is the primary tool of aggression and political 'WMD' (weapons of mass destruction) for the US to interfere in the internal affairs of independent and sovereign states and bring down their social systems."

"Human rights represent national rights, and national rights just mean sovereignty," the association added.

The COI was released in 2014, which held the North Korean government responsible for "widespread, systematic and gross violations of human rights."