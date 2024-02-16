Houthi group fires missile toward UK ship in Red Sea: US Central Command

The Houthi group in Yemen launched an anti-ship ballistic missile toward a UK-owned bulk carrier in the Red Sea on Thursday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

"On Feb. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m. (1330GMT), an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM wrote on X.

"The missile was headed toward MV Lycavitos, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned and operated bulk carrier," it said.

"The ship reported no injuries but very minor damage in the attack and continued its voyage," CENTCOM added.

It said that the US forces conducted two "self-defense" strikes against three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, preparing to be launched in the Red Sea.

"CENTCOM identified these mobile missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region," it said.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, to counter the Houthi attacks.









