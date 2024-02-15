UK PM Sunak urges Israel to allow delivery of aid to Gaza in call with Netanyahu

 Contact Us
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow international aid to reach Gaza through the Ashdod port. Sunak emphasized the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza during the call, according to a statement from Downing Street on Thursday.

Published February 15,2024
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing to allow for the delivery of international aid to Gaza through Ashdod port, in a call to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, his office said on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister highlighted the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged Israel to fully open the Kerem Shalom crossing and allow the maritime delivery of international aid through Ashdod port," a statement from Downing Street said.