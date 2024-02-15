Türkiye achieves 'tangible results for peace in Ukraine-Russia war,' says President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Ankara has achieved "tangible results for peace in the Ukraine-Russia war" and it can "continue to do so."

"So far, we have provided tangible results serving peace in the Ukraine-Russia war. Many significant developments have occurred, ranging from a prisoner exchange to the establishment of a grain corridor," Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from his Egypt visit.

"We have even brought the parties together in Türkiye on multiple occasions. We can do this again and open the door to peace with a solution-oriented process management, free from external influences," he added.

Erdoğan said that in the discussions with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Türkiye is continuing its efforts in this quest.

He stressed that Ankara will "not abandon the pursuit of peace," saying: "We will continue to do whatever we can to achieve peace."