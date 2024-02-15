Turkish president says there is 'positive development' in ties with US

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that there is a "positive development" of ties between Ankara and Washington.

The US approval of long-stalled sale of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye after the Turkish parliament's approval of Sweden's NATO membership has been seen by many as some boost to strained ties between two NATO allies.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Egypt, Erdoğan said "the atmosphere in Congress is currently positive (about Türkiye)."

"We can say that the number of issues on which we think similarly or have reached consensus with the US is increasing," he said. "There is no unfavorable atmosphere; in fact, a positive development is observed."