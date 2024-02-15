Russia says at least 6 killed, 17 injured in Ukrainian shelling on Belgorod

Russia said on Thursday that at least six people were killed and 17 others injured in the region of Belgorod due to Ukrainian shelling.

"As a result of shelling by Ukrainian nationalists of a shopping center in Belgorod, six people were killed, including a child. Another 17, including four children, received injuries of varying degrees," the Health Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

The victims were being provided with the necessary medical care, it added.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said apartment buildings, a store, and an industrial enterprise were also damaged in the attacks.











