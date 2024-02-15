Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack results in fire at oil depot in Kursk region

Russia claimed early Thursday that a Ukrainian drone attack resulted in a fire at an oil depot in the country's Kursk region.

"As a result of an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle in the Kursk region, a fire occurred at an oil depot," Kursk Governor Roman Starovoyt said on Telegram.

Starovoyt said there are no casualties based on preliminary information, adding that all special services are currently working on the premises.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification of Starovoyt's claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged accusations over airstrikes against each other that have intensified since late December.