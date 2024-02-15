Kremlin rejects claims of Russian nuclear weapon development in space as US ploy

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed claims that Russia is developing nuclear weapons capability in space, calling them a ploy by the US to approve more funds to counter Moscow.

"It is obvious that the White House is trying, by hook or by crook, to push (the US) Congress to vote on a bill to allocate money, this is obvious. We'll see what tricks the White House will use," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

He urged to follow briefing by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan "to see if there will be any information."

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told state news agency TASS that the reports are "malicious writing" and that Moscow, for now, is simply monitoring what is being said on this topic.

"We constantly say that unfounded accusations of various kinds are not something to which we will react in any way. They must, if they put forward any kind of claims, at least accompany them with evidence," he further said.

The House of Representatives Intelligence Committee on X quoted its chairman Mike Turner saying that the committee made information available to Congress about "a serious national security threat."

Multiple US media reports, quoting unnamed sources, said the threat was related to plans by Moscow to place nuclear weapons in space.