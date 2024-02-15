 Contact Us
News World Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

Houthis vow to continue attacks in solidarity with Palestinians

Yemen's Houthis leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, declared during a televised address on Thursday that their group will persist in their attacks as a show of support for the Palestinians, until Israel ceases what he referred to as their unjust actions against them.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 15,2024
Subscribe
HOUTHIS VOW TO CONTINUE ATTACKS IN SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINIANS

The leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech on Thursday the group will continue its attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians as long as Israel continues what he called its crimes against them.