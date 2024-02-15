4 injured in Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Four people were injured in Russian attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, on Thursday.

Lviv Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said on Telegram that three people were injured in his region during a Russian military attack on residential buildings in the administrative center.

Separately, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov reported an attack in his region's administrative center that left one person injured, according to preliminary findings.

"Information about other victims is being clarified," Fedorov said on Telegram.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in another statement that Russia fired different types of missiles at the capital city, all of which were destroyed by air defense systems.

Because none of the Russian missiles hit their targets, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage, he added.

Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed to have shot down 13 of 26 missiles fired by the Russian military.

The Russian Defense Ministry, on the other hand, claimed that its forces carried out a series of attacks and struck Ukraine's military-industrial complex, included factories that produced fuel.

According to the statement, the military-industrial complex produced and repaired aircraft engines, electronic equipment, communications, and mortar ammunition, and the attack was successful.