Türkiye’s president sets off for Egypt on official visit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday set off for Egypt for an official visit.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the country's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir accompanied President Erdoğan on the trip.

The delegation set off from UAE where Erdoğan was attending a summit.

Erdoğan was seen off by UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Türkiye's Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Tugay Tuncer, Consul General in Dubai Onur Saylan, and other officials.

Erdoğan will be officially welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace, followed by a joint news conference after bilateral and delegation-level meetings.

The Turkish president will also attend an official dinner hosted by Sisi.