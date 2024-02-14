Putin signs law on seizing property of those who ‘discredit' Russian military

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a law adopted by the parliament in late January to seize the property of those who "discredit" the security forces.

The law, published on the government portal, amends Russia's Criminal Code and expands the list of crimes for which the confiscation of one's property may be provided, including knowingly disseminating false information about the country's security forces.

The law refers to crimes committed specifically for selfish reasons, and calls for the confiscation of a convicted person's money, valuables, or other property that they received because of committing a crime or used for activities directed against Russia's security.

The Russian State Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament, adopted the bill unanimously during a session on Jan. 31 in the second and third readings.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said on Telegram that the "absolute majority" supports punishing those who are "pouring dirt on our country, soldiers, and officers" from outside the country, as well as those who support and finance Ukraine.

"The adopted decision will make it possible to punish those who conduct activities against their country," Volodin said, adding that it will also strip them of their honorary titles and confiscate their property, money, and other valuables in Russia.

The bill submitted to the parliament on Jan. 22 was co-authored by multiple deputies of the parliament, including Volodin.